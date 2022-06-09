What was to be a beautiful moment for the couple, was ruined by a Disneyland Paris employee. — Picture via unsplash.com/@soflightsto

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Disneyland Paris has apologised after a worker interrupted a romantic wedding proposal, in a moment caught on video that has gone viral.

In footage shared on Reddit, a man was seen getting down on one knee to propose to the woman, only to be interrupted by a worker who ran between them and grabbed the ring out of his hands, The Independent reported.

The worker then ran down the platform, and gestured to the couple to get down.

The man is seen telling the employee that she said yes, to which the employee responds: “That’s great, but over here will be even better.”

Though the couple seemed confused by the employee’s action, they eventually followed him down.

The clip was shared by the man's best friend who clarified that his friend had asked for permission from the park to propose there prior to the incident.

The Walt Disney Company headquarters in California has since issued an apology for the incident.

In a phone interview with The New York Times, the man known as Ante, said that he and his fiancée were saddened after his proposal was interrupted by the employee.

“Disneyland stands for dreams,” he said.

“Our moment was destroyed.”

The 31-year-old man said he had been planning the proposal for five months, ever since his 26-year-old fiancée gifted him Disneyland tickets for Christmas.

Since the incident, Ante revealed that Disney has contacted the couple by phone and email to give them a free weekend at any Disneyland park and hotel of their choice.

Ante mentioned that they rejected the offer and that they would not be visiting Disneyland anymore.

“They can’t give us the moment back and that’s the only thing I want — to get a second chance.”