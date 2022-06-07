A bull has been detained recently for killing a boy. — Pix by Pexel.com

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — A bull has been detained by the South Sudanese police after it allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy.

The livestock used for plowing in Lakes state, Sudan and was walking near a farm when it suddenly attacked the child, killing him instantly reported The Independent.

According to the local police spokesman, Major Elijah Mabor, the bull is now under arrest at a police station in Rumbek Central County.

The body of the boy was first taken to a hospital for a post-mortem before being taken home for burial.

This is not the first time an animal was arrested in the state.

Less than a month ago a ram killed a 45-year-old woman in the same state.

According to Mabor, the ram had repeatedly struck the woman, Adhieu Chaping, in the ribs and she was announced dead after succumbing to her injuries.

The ram was arrested swiftly after the incident and was sentenced to three years at a military camp.

"The owner is innocent, but the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime, so it deserves to be arrested.

"Our role as police is to provide safety and separate fights,” Mabor said.

According to Sudan’s state law, any domestic animal that kills a person will automatically be given as compensation to the victim’s family.

Chaping’s family will receive the ram after it has served its three years sentence.

It was also reported that a local court had also fined the ram’s owner and he now has to surrender an additional five cows to the victim’s family.

In parts of South Sudan, livestock can be used as currency — from buying homes to paying dowries as well as to compensate for wrongdoings including murder.