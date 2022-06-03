Fearing the 'end' of chicken rice in Singapore many users have voiced their frustrations on Twitter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Singaporeans upset with rising chicken rice prices have voiced their concerns online, much to the amusement of Malaysian Twitter users.

https://t.co/4mLlVMhu0Z#Malaysia bans export of chicken to #Singapore commencing 1 June.Singapore’s national meal - chicken rice - will be improvised accordingly.Singapore boleh pic.twitter.com/OYaHN2V2Sz May 30, 2022

Memes and funny comments by Malaysians and Singaporeans alike flooded online in response to the ‘chicken rice crisis’.

The Final Plate of Chicken Rice in SG (2022): Starting price $500 pic.twitter.com/xIL3km2x7D May 26, 2022

Malaysia cut its export of live chickens to Singapore on Wednesday, resulting in a supply shortage for the island republic.

With rising chicken prices many vendors are unsure how long they can keep their businesses before raising their prices.

Chicken rice is considered by Singaporeans to be its national dish, where using freshly slaughtered chickens is often a stamp of quality.

Using frozen chickens to substitute live chickens is definitely a no-go for the hawker stall owners.

“Frozen chicken? You expect us to cook chicken rice using frozen chicken? It will not taste good,” Singaporean hawker Madam Tong said in a CNN interview.

“If that's the case and you’re happy with that kind of quality, you might as well go to Malaysia and eat chicken-rice there lah.”

Malaysian Twitter users responded with fresh hot takes against the sassy stall owner.

Yes, as you should. Why would you want to have 3rd rate chicken rice in Singapore? Come to Malaysia, we hv the best nasi ayam and nasi lemak. Nasi lemak ayam berempah sambal kerang is the best here. Come take your pick. https://t.co/sAswDdsEF9 — bearbebel (@bearsejuk) June 2, 2022

Auntie casually starting a war with a neighbouring country https://t.co/YcdS9dpBTY — Tito Ambyo (@Tito_Ambyo) June 2, 2022

Aunty, if they come over to eat chicken rice in Malaysia they might end up not patronising your shop anymore. Even when chicken supply is there https://t.co/crAo5WtpTr — Neville J. L. (@neville_njl) June 2, 2022

