A Japanese man spent more than RM70,000 on Collie costume to live like a dog. — Picture via Facebook/ Vanakkam Trichy

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A Japanese man spent ¥2 million (RM69,142) on a Rough Collie costume to fulfil his dream of becoming a dog.

A clip of the man masquerading as Lassie has racked up nearly one million views on YouTube since it was posted in April, New York Post reported.

The canine cosplayer, who identified himself as Toko, said he paid Zeppet — a company that makes costumes for TV commercials and films — to make the Collie, which took 40 days and multiple revisions to create.

“I made it a Collie because it looks real when I put it on,” he said.

Toko added that his favourite was quadrupedal animals — especially cute ones.

“Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”

Toko said he decided on a Collie costume because its long hair can “mislead the human figure” — not to mention that these herding pooches happen to be his favourite breed of dog.

In the YouTube clip, Toko is in character with his collie costume waving, rolling over and performing other canine impersonations.

Other clips show Toko playing fetch, snuggling with stuffed animals and, somewhat less realistically, bouncing a ping-pong ball on a paddle.

He also shared photos to Twitter with the caption describing how he was “able to fulfil my dream of becoming an animal!”

While some social media users said Toko looked cute in the costume, others said it was creepy.