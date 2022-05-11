US boxing champ’s seven-year-old daughter goes viral for winning race despite losing shoe (VIDEO)

Lay Lay is seen retrieving her shoes before winning the event in a clip shared by her father, boxer Terence Crawford. ― Screenshot from Instagram/@tbudcrawford

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― US athlete Terence Crawford may be a world boxing champion but it was his seven-year-old daughter who made headlines during a recent track meet.

Lay Lay had lost one of her shoes at the start of a 200-metre race but she still managed to make an impressive recovery, Daily Mail reported.

In a clip shared by Crawford on his social media, the girl momentarily lost her right sneaker just as the race began.

Rather than pull out of the sprint, Lay Lay decided to go back and put the fallen shoe back on.

The youngster was cheered on by family members who were filming her from the stands located some distance away.

They had noticed she got into trouble within a second of the start of the race after the shoe came off.

It took seven seconds of fumbling as she ran back to slip her foot back into her running shoe before embarking on the race.

The girl powered around the racetrack in a desperate bid to catch up with her competitors.

She rounded the final turn and appeared to catch up with the rest of her competitors.

As she powered down the finishing line, spectators could be heard going wild with excitement as she took the lead in a spectacular performance, eventually crossing the line first.

Crawford, who held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the World Boxing Organisation welterweight title since 2018, said watching his daughter run motivated him.

“This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit.

“She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity,” the proud dad said.