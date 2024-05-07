KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Action thriller Sheriff: Narko Integriti is now the third highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

Over 18 days in cinemas, it has raked in RM52 million in the box office according to distributor Astro Shaw, surpassing Munafik 2 and Hantu Kak Limah.

“Alhamdulillah. The latest collection of the film Sheriff has reached RM52 MILLION! Thank you to all Malaysians for your solid support!” posted director Syafiq Yusof on Instagram.

Advertisement

The title of highest grossing Malaysian film of all time is held by Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan which managed a whopping RM97 million.

In second place is Syafiq’s Polis Evo 3 at RM54 million.

Sheriff follows Sheriffudin Hussein (played by Zul Ariffin), a cop who catches corrupt officers, and is tasked to find the ‘Meth Killer’, who he suspects is someone from the Narcotics department.

Advertisement

The film’s story was created by executive producer Datuk Yusof Haslam who handed it to Syafiq to expand into film with three connected storylines and an ensemble cast of characters.

“Alhamdulillah for this strong support. This support is the reason for artists like us to continue to strive to produce quality films,” Yusof said in a statement.

Sheriff also stars Datuk Aaron Aziz, Syafiq Kyle, and Elizabeth Tan.