UK restaurant owner gives RM5,408 to waitress who was degraded, groped by rich patrons

O'Connor said she was lucky to have a boss who supported her and didn't accept such rude behaviour from patrons. ― Picture via Instagram/leeskeet13

PETALING JAYA, May 10 ― A restaurant owner in the UK who was disgusted after some rich patrons acted inappropriately towards his waitress initially wanted to refund the entire bill to the ill-mannered customers.

But after thinking about it, owner Lee Skeet decided to transfer the entire bill, the largest his restaurant has ever received at £1,000 (RM5,408), to his waitress Lily O’Connor.

On reflection I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry I was a little bit angry and protective.



I’m not going to refund the customer’s money.



I'm not going to refund the customer's money.

I've instead kept it and transferred to lily x

This was after O'Connor, 22, was disrespected and touched unwantedly by members of the group of diners in the Cardiff restaurant.

Earlier on Twitter, Skeet wrote how heartbroken he felt after having a conversation with O’Connor and decided to send an email to the disrespectful patrons five days ago.

“Throughout the evening, I was made aware that your party’s behaviour was inappropriate towards Lily, who runs the front house.

“Please provide your bank details and I will refund your entire bill of £1,000 that I believe you should have tipped her, which I will pay directly to her as you left her no tip.

“I would like to thank you for never coming to my restaurant again. O'Connor means a lot to me more than money,” he wrote.

In an interview with The Sun, O'Connor wrote how the whole experience was upsetting and she had to put up with that demeaning attitude while serving the customers seven courses.

In another interview with BBC Radio Wales Drive, O'Connor said that she was proud of her boss for “calling out the rich people”.

“I’m lucky in the fact that my boss has backed me up.

“I already respected him before but I respect him a lot more now that he’s not accepted that kind of behaviour that hospitality workers, speaking from experience, have always endured,” she said.