‘Sunrise at Bung Bratak’ might be Sarawak’s next eco-cultural phenomenon

Sunrise at Bung Bratak. — Picture courtesy of Peter Minos via Borneo Post

KUCHING, May 8 — The ‘Sunrise at Bung Bratak’ phenomenon will be the next big thing for Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC), said Datuk Peter Minos.

Minos, who is chairman of Bung Bratak Heritage Association which manages BBHC, said the sunrise view from the ancient Bidayuh settlement has been described as one of the ‘best’ by its visitors.

“With a long jungle trek to Bung Bratak waterfall and one of the best morning sunrise views, it can be promoted as one of the many attractions in the area.

“Imagine yourself at the hilltop of this historical centre at 6am in the morning and enjoying the beautiful sight of sunrise and with fresh, crisp air alongside the chirps of birds around you,” Minos said.

“Nature gives these best things for free, so why not enjoy them and show how much we appreciate the many tourist attractions the state has to offer,” he emphasised.

Bung Bratak is a 1,000-foot tall hill in Bau and is traced as the ancestral home of the Bidayuhs of the Jagoi-Bratak group.

The BBHC located on the hilltop was completed in 2018, with its construction works funded by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. — Borneo Post