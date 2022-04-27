Experience ‘balik kampung’ vibes and celebrate a nostalgic Hari Raya at these Klang Valley malls

Come and see the unique Minangkabau homes at 1 Utama or visit the P Ramlee exhibition at Fahrenheit88. — Pictures via Ahmad Zamzahuri/Instagram/fahrenheit88

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — This year’s Hari Raya festivities seem hopeful as families are able to travel and balik kampung for reunions with loved ones ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many families are also flocking to Klang Valley’s malls to get their last-minute groceries to cook up a storm or get chic outfits to host their family members and friends.

If you happen to be in these malls with your family, why not take a break after shopping and marvel at some of the malls’ unique decorations that will bring you back in time and soak in the balik kampung vibes.

Here are some of the Klang Valley malls that are ready to dazzle you, your family, and friends with its decorated exhibitions.

Experience the cool graffiti artwork in murals and through AR designed by artist Abdulrashade. — Pictures via Sunway Pyramid

Sunway Pyramid

To usher in the balik kampung spirit, the mall has decorated its LG2 Orange Concourse with a brightly coloured kampung house in vibrant hues of pink, turquoise, blue and yellow to evoke a sense of excitement and joy.

Themed ‘Riuh Ria Raya’, the mall also partnered with graffiti artist Abdulrashade, whose artworks and murals are throughout the concourse, showcasing his creativity with striking colours and bold strokes.

Abdulrashade’s work is also incorporated onto a full body wrap for the brand-new Peugeot 2008 that serves as an augmented reality (AR) experience — that you do not want to miss.

Go back in time and relive the yesteryears by celebrating the works of P. Ramlee and Saloma at level two. — Pictures via fahrenheit88

Fahrenheit88

A huge fan of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee and his works?

Head to Fahrenheit88 mall that will take you back in time to celebrate the legacy of two Malaysian icons — P. Ramlee and Puan Sri Saloma on level two of the mall.

In tribute to the famous icons, fans can watch snippets of their movies, browse old movie posters and marvel at personal artefacts including popular costumes — in collaboration with Arkib Negara Malaysia.

Set amidst a backdrop of traditional kampung huts infused with contemporary designs, the exhibition will be in place until May 16.

The iconic Minangkabau homes are set to dazzle visitors with its detailed-style decoration and mini exhibitions. — Picture via Ahmad Zamzahuri

1 Utama Shopping Centre

This year, 1 Utama has brought in the iconic Negri Semibilan’s Minangkabau-styled homes into the heart of the city.

One look at the decoration and one might think they’re at an actual Minang home due to the grandeur and the detailed style of the decoration.

If you want to delve more into the Minang culture, don’t forget to head to the mini exhibition to see the replicas of cooking utensils used, music instruments or even some of the grand clothing worn by the ethnic Minang group.

Be sure to take an Insta-worthy shot of the rumah kampung or head outside to take a picture of the huge lampu pelita decoration. — Picture via Devan Manuel

Suria KLCC

One thing that you can never miss before heading to Suria KLCC is its huge lampu pelita decoration with its beautifully embroidery designs.

Head inside to its concourse level, and you’ll definitely get the balik kampung vibes with the kampung replica, orchard-like decorations and not forgetting the country’s pride, the iconic Proton Saga.

If you’re looking for a picturesque-shot of Hari Raya, why not take a picture of the lampu pelita together with the background of the looming Petronas Twin Towers?

Having white as its main theme surrounded by beautiful lanterns, this is a perfect spot for an Insta-worthy picture. — Picture via Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

Mid-Valley Megamall

Tired after a long day of shopping for clothes, food and home decoration?

Take a breather at the centre court’s exhibition where you get to support small business owners by buying their cookies surrounded by white lanterns and decorations.

You can choose from a myriad of home baked delicacies for the family or even purchase cooking pastes — ranging from sotong sambal packets to bottles to whip up your favourite meal in the kitchen.

Pavilion KL will definitely grab everyone’s attention with its decorated arch filled with colourful flowers. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

The main entrance of the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will make everyone in awe, welcoming visitors with its grand arch, designs and flowers.

Walk into Pavillion’s Hari Raya exhibition, and you’ll have a lot to choose from, be it traditional clothes, perfumes or cookies.

One of the highlights of its Hari Raya decoration is its colourful flower decoration corner, a perfect spot for a good photo.

You might want to shop for clothes at the mall’s main exhibition and take some nice shots at the minimalist kampung house. — Picture via Devan Manuel

MyTown Kuala Lumpur

Decked up in a wooden kampung style, MyTown Kuala Lumpur is set to offer shoppers a feel of the kampung vibes and a chance for shoppers to choose from a variety of clothes.

With discounts available, you do not want to miss out on getting that stylish outfit or simply take pictures at the stairs leading to the kampung.