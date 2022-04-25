US women turn IUD implants into necklaces in new TikTok trend (VIDEO)

TikTok user Jorie Jaden uses her IUD to make a necklace for her partner. — Screenshot from TikTok/joriejaden

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A new trend is sweeping social media that sees women turning their intrauterine devices (IUD) into necklaces.

IUD is a form of female contraception comprising a small T-shaped device made from plastic and copper.

There are videos on TikTok showing women fashioning their IUDs into a piece of jewellery by attaching a chain or rope and putting it on, Daily Star reported.

One of the pioneers of the jewellery, Jorie Jaden posted a video to her 1.2 million followers and it has since racked up over 200,000 likes.

“Reproductive care saves lives. Thanks for supporting my weird creations!” the 19-year-old Jaden said.

“It really felt like a f*** you to the men in my life claiming [birth control] was necessary. Especially around a woman’s neck,” she added.

Women who commented on Jaden’s post said immortalising their IUDs makes them feel empowered.

An IUD is inserted into the uterus and either releases copper or the hormone progestogen (in an IUS) to prevent pregnancy and needs to be replaced every five to 10 years.