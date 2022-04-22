Tapping into nostalgia: Raya fashion gets sentimental in 2022, pays homage to loved ones, dearly departed

Whimsigirl’s Raya Kedah set features a classic kurung neckline with pretty embroidery and a fully lined knot skirt that’s also pregnancy friendly. ― Picture courtesy of Whimsigirl

PETALING JAYA, April 22 ― Nostalgia is in the air this Raya after more than two years of living with the pandemic and fashion brands are tapping into the power of the past.

Some campaigns in 2022 have been the most thoughtful and meaningful for a while ― perhaps all that the time spent under lockdown and not being able to participate in traditions such as balik kampung have made brands more sentimental.

Take Hanya’s She was Once campaign for example, that pays tribute to the younger version of our mums because there was a time “she was once us too”.

Or Shals releasing a short film about a brother and sister reminiscing about their old Raya memories as part of their new collection launch.

There is just something different about this year’s campaigns and we are not complaining.

Whimsigirl injects a contemporary twist to traditional garments. ― Pictures courtesy of Whimsigirl

Whimsigirl

This homegrown brand is known for their knot skirts that come in an array of gorgeous hues and classic modern take on traditional wear for the contemporary woman.

For its Eid Girl: Nikmat collection this Raya, sweet florals, quaint embroidery and playful polka dots take centre stage.

The pieces will impress during the festivities but given their timelessness, fashion lovers will get maximum style mileage for their Whimsigirl purchase.

The designs go up to XXL, catering to diverse shapes and sizes and it’s a philosophy reflected in Whimsigirl’s Role Models, where women from all walks of life are featured as brand ambassadors.

Punchy bold citrus hues take centre stage in Hanya’s heart-tugging collection dedicated to the younger version of our mothers. ― Picture via Instagram/Hanya

Hanya

Hanya pays homage to all mothers out there this Raya by calling on women to celebrate and remember that one special lady who raised us ― their dreams, romances, battles, wins, heartbreak, and aspirations ― long before they became our mothers.

The collection prompts women to romanticise their own life so that their future kids will have amazing pictures of their mums to look back on.

So whether it’s a bold lime green linen wrap skirt (RM179) or a muted cotton lace kurung (RM439) that you pick from Hanya’s Eid 2022 range, be sure to make lasting memories this festive season.

From left: Lubna’s Raya range for nursing mothers and plus size women and NH by Nurita Harith’s Aurora Kurung. ― Pictures courtesy of Zalora

#ZALORAYA2022: The most sought-after Malaysian designers under one roof

Choosing the perfect Raya outfit has never been easier with Zalora that has been spotlighting Malaysian designers for the past eight years through its #ZALORAYA campaign.

NH by Nurita Harith, Maslea, TAS by Tom Abang Saufi, PBR by Raeesa, Yadotsa, Naelofar, Ana & Aora, Zalia, Zalia Basics, Earth by Zalia, Lubna, Lubna Homme, Lubna Curve and Lubna Kids make up this year’s line-up that celebrates the spirit of nostalgia and sentimentality with our nearest and dearest.

Shoppers can expect an eclectic selection of baju kurung, baju kebaya, baju melayu as well as plus size options and Raya outfits for nursing mothers through the e-commerce platform’s wide selection of modest wear.

The Singaporean retailer’s newest Modestly Modern collection has fabulous choices for those who don’t want to take the traditional route this Raya. ― Pictures courtesy of Love, Bonito

Love, Bonito

Singaporean fashion retailer Love, Bonito has launched its Modestly Modern collection that will delight any fashion enthusiast this Raya if you’re not opting for traditional wear.

The retailer which has six stores in Malaysia on top of its online store has a great selection of maxi dresses including the Kairia Jacquard Tiered Dress (RM209.90) and the Deanna Cotton Broderie Ruffle Hem Dress (RM219.90) which appear to be roomy enough to keep you cool when you balik kampung.

Shals has sizes up to XXL for their extensive Raya collection. ― Pictures via Instagram/Shals

Shals

Kuala Lumpur-based fashion retailer Shals is ushering in Raya with a collection named Memori to honour loved ones who are no longer with us.

The collection is extensive with 24 designs for men and women from sizes XS to XXL.

Their comfortable but classy relaxed silhouette pieces start from RM149.

Shals also released their first ever short film featuring two siblings who reminisce about old memories of Raya when they were younger.

Malaysian celebrities Aina Abdul, Ain Edruce and Mimi Lana front the Spring Beginnings capsule collection. ― Picture courtesy of H&M

H&M

Malaysian celebs Aina Abdul, Ain Edruce and Mimi Lana front the Swedish fast fashion retailer’s Spring Beginnings capsule collection that’s launched just in time for Raya.

Light fabrics in a fresh and neutral palette make up the collection that includes flowy palazzo blouses and pants, soft shirt, structured oversized blazers, ruffled detailing and denim accents.

Khoon Hooi’s designs never fail to impress and this year’s collection is inspired by Peranakan culture. ― Pictures courtesy of Khoon Hooi

Khoon Hooi

This Raya, Khoon Hooi is celebrating Peranakan culture with a contemporary through Datin Lee’s collection of festive clothing.

There are short and longline kebaya tops paired with draped skirts in stripes, polka dots and floral prints, embellished with brooches for that elegant touch.

The Khoon Hooi Raya 2022 Bespoke Collection is available online at khoonhooi.com and at APW Bangsar.

To book a private appointment, contact +60 16 782 8463 or +60 16 782 8906.