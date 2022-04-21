Online fashion giant Shein under fire for allegedly stealing designs from Zara and small fashion brands

Two small independent designers have accused Shein of stealing their ideas and photos and rebranding them under their platform. — Picture via Instagram/#sheinstolemydesign

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Chinese online fast fashion retailer Shein has been slammed by critics for allegedly copying designs from Spanish apparel retailer Zara and independent designers.

The Guardian reported that hashtags #zaravsshein and #zaradupe have been trending online — with customers and small designers sharing similar clothes that the Chinese retailer had supposedly copied and refashioning them into their website.

On Instagram, the hashtag #sheinstolemydesign is a trending topic among small business designers who have accused Shein of stealing their designs and rebranding them into their platform.

“Me working on a swimsuit design for months and then Shein steals it,” wrote The Tropical Society.

Another designer posted how Shein had stolen her photo of her scrunchie design with many users feeling disgusted at the brand and told the designer to sue the Chinese brand.

“Sue them. You have the right to do so, and to stop this ridiculous action. If you let it go, they’ll do it again,” wrote one user.

“Oh nooo! Shein also did this to someone else by stealing a knitted cardigan design,” wrote @mynichiphillipines.

Last month, an artist Vanessa Bowman revealed to The Guardian that a painting she did had been taken without permission by Shein and had ‘whacked it on an acrylic jumper’.

“I had at no point been asked and in no way would have agreed to the use of the image on knitwear.

“I am really angry that my work has been used without my permission,” she also wrote on her Instagram account.

This is not the first time the brand has come under fire as many indie designers have complained online about how the brand had stolen their ideas and photos since last year.