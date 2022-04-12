Indigenous Sarawak performers Kulleh Comrades seeking sponsorship to participate in the Venice Biennale 2022

The six indigenous performers from Sarawak have been invited to participate in the Venice Biennale 2022 from April 21 to 26. ― Picture courtesy of Andy Phe Photography

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 ― Six indigenous performers from Sarawak ― Kulleh Comrades ― have been invited to participate in the Venice Biennale 2022 from April 21 to 26.

The six will be part of aabaakwad (it clears after the storm) that will see a gathering of international indigenous artists, curators and thinkers to celebrate indigenous heritage.

Kulleh Comrades will perform at the opening night of aabaakwad at the Conservatorio di Musica Benedetto Marcello di Venezia on April 22, according to a statement from the cultural organisation Pusaka.

They will also participate in the panel discussions and poetry readings throughout the gathering.

“Kulleh Comrades is an indigenous music project led by multidisciplinary Iban artist Kulleh Grasi, founded specially for the Venice Biennale 2022,” Pusaka creative director Pauline Fan said.

“Kulleh Comrades features experimental music rooted in indigenous traditions from Sarawak.

“Their compositions incorporate folk songs, poetry, and Nusantara ballads to create a striking soundscape that is uniquely Malaysian.”

There are six performers in the group consisting of Iban and Bidayuh heritage — singer-songwriter and poet Kulleh Grasi, Iban musician Gabriel Fairuz Louis, musicians from the Dayak Cultural Foundation Stanny Benedict and Boy Nelson, singer Jen Rossem, and music teacher Matt Dalin.

While travel and accommodation are covered by the organisers, Kulleh Comrades is seeking sponsorship or contributions from the public to assist with their daily expenses during their week at the Venice Biennale.

Kulleh said the involvement of indigenous artists from Sarawak at the Venice Biennale 2022 is an honour and an important opportunity in the ecosystem of Southeast Asia’s indigenous art.

“Besides presenting indigenous music, visual art and literature of Sarawak and Malaysia to the global stage, it offers us an opportunity to expand our network and understand indigenous art and culture from around the world,” he said.

“We hope that Malaysians will come forward to support our voyage to the Venice Biennale.”

For further details on Kulleh Comrades at the Venice Biennale 2022, contact [email protected]

For other details on aabaakwad at the Venice Biennale 2022, visit https://aabaakwad.com/current-gatherings/