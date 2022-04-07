Malaysia Airlines, Firefly extend Matta Fair 2022 online deals

Malaysia Airlines is offering international travel deals from as low as RM596 all-in return to over 20 destinations including London, Sydney, Perth, Seoul, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and Firefly Sdn Bhd will be extending their Matta Fair 2022 deals online and via mobile application, offering huge savings on airfares and other value-for-money benefits for travels throughout the year.

MAB said in a statement that from April 8 to April 17, the national carrier is offering up to 45 per cent off airfares to all domestic and selected international destinations for immediate travel up to November 30, 2022.

Domestic travels can be from as low as RM79 all-in one-way within Peninsular Malaysia via the airline’s Economy Class, with a cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, complimentary snacks or meals and beverages.

Malaysia Airlines is offering international travel deals from as low as RM596 all-in return to over 20 destinations including London, Sydney, Perth, Seoul, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more.

On top of these attractive offerings, customers who purchase Economy Class tickets from Malaysia Airlines’ website throughout this campaign period may win a Business Class upgrade.

In addition, its sister airline, Firefly, is also offering mobile app/web deals from today to April 10, 2022, with deals up to 50 per cent off tickets to all destinations within its network, for travel beginning April 14 to October 29, 2022.

This includes the highly anticipated new routes from its Penang Hub, set to be operational on April 11, 2022, including direct flights from Penang to Johor Baru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

“We have received positive response from customers far and wide following the nation’s border reopening, and are excited to welcome them back to experience Malaysia’s culture, heritage, traditions, natural wonders, and of course delicious array of culinary offerings once again!,” Malaysia Airlines group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said.

The campaign period will also see up to 50 per cent off flights and hotel packages, starting from RM219 for three days and two nights’ stay domestically, or internationally starting from RM979 for a minimum of three nights’ stay to destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia.

Customers booking through its tour operating arm MHholidays can benefit from the significant value of 35kg baggage allowance, complimentary onboard meals and free seat selection, among others.

It is offering up to 25 per cent off on seat selection, extra baggage, and value bundle offerings for a limited time only, while Enrich members will earn 10 per cent Bonus Enrich Points on all fare class to all eligible destinations during the promotion period. — Bernama