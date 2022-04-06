Companies in China offering service of ‘weeping agents’ for those unable to perform Qing Ming prayers

Companies in China are offering the services of weeping agents to assist people who are unable to return to their hometown to perform Qing Ming. ― File picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 ― Facing difficulties shedding tears when grieving?

Companies in China are offering the service of “weeping agents” in conjunction with Qing Ming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Day this year.

Speaking to Global Times, one of the companies ― Xianyu ― said they cry on behalf of customers.

Besides crying, their agents also burn paper offerings and sweep tombs for their clients, while others can make unorthodox requests such as reading poetry and chat sessions.

An agent in Beijing told the portal that the basic service costs 189 yuan (RM125), which is about a 10-minute visit.

The amount increases if clients request tomb sweeping, bows, “chats” and placing of offerings.

“You should book the services before 2 pm daily,” said the Beijing agent, adding that “if the clients have anything to say, we can deliver their messages.”

The services grew in popularity for people who cannot return home to mourn their lost ones due to the strict prevention and control standards of Covid-19 during the holiday break.

A client told the portal that the agent would send photos to him upon completion of the service.

A manager of the Fu Shou Yuan cemetery in Shanghai said as the city was experiencing surging Covid-19 cases, requests for such services also increased.

Besides “weeping agents”, authorities are also encouraging virtual grieving where the people can mourn through the official website and Wechat platforms of the local cemeteries.