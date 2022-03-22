Dedicated Ukranian professor, 79, resumes online teaching after nine-day journey to escape Russian invaders (VIDEO)

After a nine-day journey, Kolodii was back on her feet and conducting online lessons for her political science undergraduates. ― Picture via Unsplash

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, March 22 ― A dedicated professor resumed her online lessons two days after bracing a nine-day journey from Ukraine to the UK to escape the Russian invaders.

Express reported that Antonina Kolodii, 79, an Ivan Franko National University professor, has been giving lectures to her political science undergraduates in the UK since last Tuesday after the arduous journey.

A search on Academia states Kolodii teaches political science and is also a researcher in the same field with a history background.

Her solo journey included a gruelling 10-hour-trek to Poland as part of a humanitarian convoy as her son Yurii and husband Ivan stayed back to fight the Russians.

Her daughter Marianne Kay who now resides in Bradford, UK, had flown to the Polish town of Rzeszow to meet her mother halfway as the duo thought that they would be able to fly back to the UK almost immediately.

Instead they were embroiled in a nine-day bureaucratic nightmare as security checks had to be done to make sure that Kolodii was deemed to not be a terror threat before being granted a visa.

Kay posted a video on her Twitter saying that her 79-year-old mother is not a threat and that the UK should invest in staff and technology while her mother was stranded during the security checks.

Please don't tell me that my 79y old mum is a security threat to the UK, it's laughable. All Ukrainian refugees are women, children and elderly. Young men stay in Ukraine - military law. If security is important, invest in staff and technology to make it possible. #UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/fLsW7v6jZC — Marianne Kay (@marianne_ua) March 11, 2022

Kolodii and Kay were able to enter UK and the professor expressed how grateful she was to teach political science to students in Ukraine from a safe place in the UK.

“Many students are unable to join, but those that can attend my online lectures are working very hard.

“My course ‘Modern Political Regimes” is more relevant than ever in these difficult times

“In their essays, students compare the regimes in Ukraine and Russia, as well as in the West and in China,” she said.