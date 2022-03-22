American Express Travel Report: People eager to make more trips than last year

Based on data from the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the United Kingdom, it reveals consumers are travelling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and seek greater wellness and self-care. — Istock.com pic via AFP

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — American Express has released the American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report, showing people are looking forward to more trips than last year and planning to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year.

“The Global Travel Trends Report shows that tourists are making up for lost time and being thoughtful about who they travel with, the places they visit, the brands they support, and how they spend their money as the travel industry moves forward,” said President of American Express Travel, Audrey Hendley.

Based on data from the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the United Kingdom, it reveals consumers are travelling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and seek greater wellness and self-care.

In Q4 2021, global Card Member bookings made through American Express Travel were up 24 per cent compared to 2019 and have continued to strengthen in 2022, according to a statement.

Top insights from the Report include the world is ready to travel as 74 per cent of respondents agree they are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later. This is up from 56 per cent last year.

In addition, spending on travel is outpacing pre-pandemic levels, with 86 per cent of consumers expecting to spend more or the same on travel in 2022, compared to a typical pre-pandemic year.

Tourists want to travel more frequently, with 62 per cent of respondents planning to take 2-4 trips in 2022 and 76 per cent of respondents agreeing to travel more with family in 2022 than they did in 2021.

As travel momentum continues to grow, American Express Travel offers exclusive access and value, unique programmes and benefits, and access to best-in-class travel expertise via American Express Travel Consultants who back Card Members with any type of trip.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. — Bernama