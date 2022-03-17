Family dog in Singapore overwhelmed by otters that killed eight koi fish, 50 goldfish

A family of otters had been blamed for the demise of eight koi fish and 50 goldfish in Singapore. ― Picture via Facebook/ OtterWatch

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― A dog in Singapore could only watch helplessly as otters entered its house and attacked koi and goldfish.

Danny, a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois and a six-year veteran formerly with the police force, was overwhelmed by the number of otters when the carnivorous mammals entered the house on Wednesday, Mothership reported.

According to the portal, the otters had entered the house through gaps between the iron bars of the front gate, and went to the pond.

In the end, the otters killed eight koi fish and 50 Tamasabas goldfish.

The unidentified owner told the portal that her family had been raising their “award-winning” koi fish for 13 years.

She described the attack as the “sheer brutality of Mother Nature”.

“He could only stand by helplessly as he watched our eight award-winning kois and 50 Tamasabas (giant goldfish) attacked and left for dead,” the owner said of Danny.

The owner said she does not blame the otters for the incident but she and her family are mourning the deaths of the koi fish.

“My sincere hope is for other koi owners to start fencing up their property or at least the area around the koi so that this will not happen to anyone else.”

In June last year, a family of otters ate close to 100 fishes, including huge koi fish, from two ponds at the Church of St Teresa along Kampung Bahru Road in Singapore.