Victoria’s Secret truck accident leaves merchandise-covered section of highway in Kentucky, US closed

Victoria’s Secret lingerie and toiletries were strewn on the highway in Kentucky, US after the truck that carried the products met with an accident. — Picture via Twitter/ @FOX19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A section of the Dixie Highway at Kentucky, US had to be temporarily closed to traffic after a crash left Victoria’s Secret lingerie and toiletries strewn on the highway.

The incident, which occurred at midnight, forced authorities to close the highway for more than four hours to allow clearing of debris, fox19.com reports.

The driver of the truck involved in the crash escaped with minor injuries, the station quoted Fort Mitchell police as saying.

Daily Star reported that pictures from Fox19 on Twitter show hundreds of bottles of lotions and loads of lingerie products across the highways, as workers attempt to clean up the mess.

The semi-truck trailer was destroyed and tow trucks were summoned to remove the wreckage alongside a police blockade.

Fox19 reporter Lauren Artino retweeted pictures showing the spilled lingerie and toiletries.

“Honestly, not making light of this (and thankfully, no major injuries) but it smells like shampoo/body wash/hairspray out here.”

“Like a flowery, powdery smell.”