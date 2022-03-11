Sharp Malaysia introduces additional home solutions to help Malaysians seamlessly adapt to the new normal

Executive Director of Onking Chain-Store Malaysia, Arthur Lin (centre left), Managing director of Sharp Malaysia, Ting Yang Chung (centre right) and along with Deputy manager of SHARP Malaysia, SM Tok (right) and Onking’s Manager Vic Jun (left) at the launch of Sharp Malaysia's New Norm Living Solutions at Onking Taipan USJ March 10, 2022. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― As Malaysia will be entering the endemic phase in less than a month, Sharp Electronics Malaysia has introduced additional home solutions for Malaysians.

This is to ensure they can seamlessly adapt to the new normal.

Following their launch of the New Norm Living Solutions in November last year, Sharp has introduced additional solutions to their list which encompasses kitchen storage solutions, audio-visual home entertainment systems, air purification and clothes sterilisation appliances.

Sharp Malaysia’s managing director Ting Yang Chung said their customer behaviours have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic where more people were opting for cleaning, entertainment, and food storage solutions.

Ting added that they had seen an increase in demand for their refrigerators, big screen televisions, air purifiers and air conditioners as the four items were their top-selling products respectively since the pandemic.

“In the past two years, the world has seen so many unexpected changes and we now have different expectations for our lifestyle now.

“The pandemic has changed not only our lifestyles but has affected consumers’ purchasing markets across Asean. For example, people may not have too much spare time to enjoy movies or TV shows before, or never considered having air purifying or sterilising appliances at home till now.

“Home cooking has also become quite a familiar activity in addition to stockpiling of food or storing more disinfectant equipment at home is now an essential chore,” Ting said.

Sharp Electronics Malaysia's Managing Director, Ting Yang Chung said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, they've seen a rise in demand for their cleaning, entertainment and food storage solutions. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Among the new key products that were introduced yesterday include the Aquos The Scenes 4K Android TV, Pelican Two Door Refrigerator, Mechanical Dial Flatbed Microwave Oven, Pro-Flex Front Load Washer Dryer along with the Plasmacluster Air Purifier.

The Pelican Two Door Refrigerator is the largest freezer in the market boasting a 720 litres fridge space and is also known as the 'mega freezer' while the Pro-Flex Front Load Washer Dryer boast a four-in-one function which include washing, drying, steaming and air wash.

The Mechanical Dial Flatbed Microwave Oven ensures a user friendly and hassle-free maintenance oven as for the Aquos The Scenes 4K Android TV enables a safe and visually stunning home entertainment for its users.

The Plasmacluster Air Purifier boasted their air purification technology, Plasmacluster which was founded back in the year 2000 along with Sharp’s AloT technology where users are able to control and monitor the air quality via an app.

Some of the additional products at the Sharp Malaysia's New Norm Living Solutions launch yesterday. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

“With these products, we are not only introducing a comprehensive solution to meet consumers’ needs, but also have designed a total solution that is flexible and able to navigate circumstances along the way.

“As we believe that the new normal that we are living in right now will eventually become a normal habit down the road,” he said.

The New Norm Living Solutions are now available at all Sharp’s official authorised retailers across Malaysia, and it can be identified through its dedicated “New Norm’ stickers.

For more information on the products, promos and offers, please click here.