Mini-skirts, catsuits and hot pink: Colour is key as fashion gets back in business

Usually associated with summer, bright colours look set to liven up your winter wardrobe. ― Picture via Instagram

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 11 ― Although overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Fashion Month has nevertheless served up its top trends for the fall-winter 2022 season, offering a complete panorama of the pieces, materials, cuts and colours that will be heading to our wardrobes in a few months' time. If one thing's for sure, it's that brands are moving past peak casual ― think sweatpants ― and are now ramping up glamour, sensuality and a fully-fledged freedom, all laced with a touch of nostalgia.

Fashion Month (really) got back into action this season, with the long-awaited return of physical runway shows, ushering in a return to normal life. While this latest round of shows was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, obviously relegating fashion to the background, the biggest luxury houses nonetheless sketched the outlines of next winter's womenswear wardrobe. And it looks like this wardrobe will be more glamorous, sensual and eclectic than ever, dressing strong, free and assertive women, as revealed by the latest report from Tagwalk, dubbed the Google of fashion.

Make it bright!

After last season's comforting pastels, it's time to make way for vibrant, even electric shades that catch the eye and liven up any outfit. From coats to dresses, pants and accessories... anything goes! In these difficult and uncertain times, the brightest colours seem like a breath of fresh air, a call to joy and eccentricity. The collections, which were conceived well before the Russian army's invasion of Ukraine, nevertheless seem to respond to this dark period.

Blue ― cobalt or turquoise ― was present in touches, at Supriya Lele, Blumarine or Gucci, but it was clearly yellow, pink, fuchsia and red that took centre stage in these shows. Hot pink was particularly prominent at Valentino, as well as other major houses, such as Michael Kors or Dolce & Gabbana, which didn't hesitate to splash the shade on head-to-toe looks. Usually associated with summer, bright, eye-catching colours will undoubtedly revitalize winter wardrobes.

Super sensuality

While sensuality is more about an attitude, an aura, than about clothes, it seems that major fashion houses and designers have chosen to play up this sensual side next winter. Here, women are free, assertive and seem filled with more confidence than ever. This is materialised first and foremost by an abundance of transparent clothing, from tops to lingerie, jumpsuits, dresses and pants. And Rihanna, queen of this Fashion Week, seems to be already onboard with the trend. Bottega Veneta, N°21, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Fendi and Lecourt Mansion are among the houses that have embraced transparency this season.

This sensual feeling also translates into suggestive cuts, with cut-outs, (very) short tops, (ultra) low-waist pants, mesh clothing and lace-up designs. Once again, it's the idea of a strong woman, more confident than ever, that is firmly in the spotlight. This trend was spotted at Versace, Coperni, Diesel and Nensi Dojaka. As seen before the recent shows, the catsuit ― another take on sensuality ― also took over the catwalks. This kind of tight-fitting jumpsuit was spotted at Blumarine, Balmain and Dior.

Skirts lose a few centimetres

If pants and jumpsuits were highly present during this Fashion Month, the skirt will well and truly be the star of our wardrobes next winter. And don't expect to see XXL lengths, midis, or even knee-length skirts, because it is the mini-skirt ― or even the micro mini-skirt ― which has taken over catwalks in recent weeks. Ester Manas, Versace, Miu Miu and Coperni presented these kinds of styles, while Diesel showed off wide belts that turn into micro-skirts.

And when the skirt does get a little longer, it is split at the front or side, or has multiple cut-outs, mostly set on a background of transparency. And that's something that did not escape guests at the Supriya Lele fashion show. ― ETX Studio