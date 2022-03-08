Netherlands, Germany health authorities recall popular champagne over fears the bubbly could be spiked with ecstasy

Health authorities in the Netherlands and Germany have recalled Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial champagne over concerns some bottles have been spiked with ecstasy. — Picture via Facebook/ Moët & Chandon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A popular champagne brand has been recalled by health authorities over fears some bottles have been spiked with ecstasy.

This followed the death of a man while 11 others became seriously ill after drinking the bubbly, The Mirror reported quoting a statement from the manufacturer.

The product, three-litre bottles of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial with a lot number LAJ7QAB6780004, has been recalled by the Netherlands and Germany health authorities.

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said there was the possible presence of ecstasy in these bottles, which were sold for hundreds of euros online.

The producer, Moët Hennessy, confirmed that in Germany, its consumption led to one death and seven very serious illnesses.

It says there were an additional four cases of illness in the Netherlands.

The FASFC added that it is not known how the drug ended up in these bottles, but at this stage of their investigations it cannot be excluded that other bottles of the same brand also contain the drug.

“According to the current investigation, the affected bottles have the lot number LAJ7QAB6780004. This number is on the label on the back of the bottle.”

“The bottles have a coating, it is not possible to distinguish the bottles filled with ecstasy from bottles filled with champagne. However, when pouring, there is a clear difference.”

“Champagne with liquid ecstasy is said to have the following characteristics: This one is not fizzing, this one would have a reddish brown colour which darkens over time, this one would have a different scent.”

Anyone who has a bottle in their possession is being warned to not drink it.

“Even tasting the liquid, even without swallowing, can lead to serious health problems. If you have swallowed the liquid, call the poison control centre immediately,” the FASFC said.