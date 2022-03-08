Eight years on, Malaysians take to Twitter to remember MH370’s missing 239 people on board

Malaysia Airlines’ flight MH370 vanished from the radar on March 8, 2014 and has not been seen ever since. ― Picture via Twitter/SomniaDeull

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― Eight years ago, on this day, a Boeing 777 departed the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with 239 passengers and crew on board.

The Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was scheduled to reach its destination six hours later.

But it never did.

Over 2,900 days have gone by, and to date, the fate of the plane and the people onboard still remains a mystery to the world.

To mark the eighth anniversary of the mysterious tragedy, Malaysians took to Twitter to remember the 239 people on board the still-missing flight.

Voice370, an association for families of the passengers and crew members onboard the flight, wrote they could not believe it has been eight whole years since MH370 disappeared from the skies without a trace.

“Please stand in solidarity with us (virtually) today as we remember the 239 lives on board and address the greater concern of aviation safety.”

Another Twitter user, LesStonehouse posted a photo of the Queensland couple Catherine and Robert Lawton who were passionate travellers but their voyage ended on MH370.

Another Twitter user, Mohd Faizal Hassan said eight years on and still no closure to the case.

“Where are you?

“What exactly happened to you?

“Are you in a better place right now?” asked Faizal.

Many other social media users also shared their sympathy through posters dedicated to the missing flight and its passengers.

Following the plane’s disappearance from the radar on March 8, 2014, massive search and rescue operations involving several countries were conducted in the southern Indian Ocean but no trace of the place nor its wreckage was found.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reiterated on Sunday that the government's aspirations to locate flight MH370 have not been abandoned.