Multilingual journalist wows social media with reporting on Ukraine crisis in six languages (VIDEO)

Philip Crowther has wowed social media users after a video of him reporting in six different languages has gone viral. ― Screenshot via Twitter/ Philip Crowther

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Amidst rising tension in Ukraine, a journalist has caught the attention of social media users with his multilingual reporting in six languages.

The journalist, an international affiliate correspondent for Associated Press, polyglot Philip Crowther, has been reporting from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

On Monday, Crowther tweeted a video compilation of his reporting on the ongoing tension in all six languages including English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

According to Huffpost, his video amassed a total 1.8 million views on Monday and has been circulating across social media.

As of today, the video has been viewed over 20 million times with over 100,000 likes along with replies from Twitter users who were amazed by his fluency.

“What an impressive feat. The German is even a bit too good, everybody who is fluent will know you've learned at a good place, but abroad, no actual German person is that clear in pronunciation in the first place besides newsreaders and teachers maybe,” tweeted user Jonathan Blum.

“Oh my god, is this man married? If he’s not, where can I submit my application?” user Jennifer Thurman tweeted.

“One crisis, one reporter, SIX LANGUAGES,” tweeted user [email protected]

Since his reporting has been circulating online, Crowther has been featured in several news sites as well as talk shows including The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, according to his website, Crowther is a Washington DC-based TV and radio journalist where he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs as well as reports on breaking news stories around the world.

Born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, Crowther is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish while excelling in the French, Spanish, and Portuguese languages as well.