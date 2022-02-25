Multilingual journalist wows social media with reporting on Ukraine crisis in six languages (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Amidst rising tension in Ukraine, a journalist has caught the attention of social media users with his multilingual reporting in six languages.
The journalist, an international affiliate correspondent for Associated Press, polyglot Philip Crowther, has been reporting from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
On Monday, Crowther tweeted a video compilation of his reporting on the ongoing tension in all six languages including English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. pic.twitter.com/kyEg0aCCoT— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2022
According to Huffpost, his video amassed a total 1.8 million views on Monday and has been circulating across social media.
As of today, the video has been viewed over 20 million times with over 100,000 likes along with replies from Twitter users who were amazed by his fluency.
“What an impressive feat. The German is even a bit too good, everybody who is fluent will know you've learned at a good place, but abroad, no actual German person is that clear in pronunciation in the first place besides newsreaders and teachers maybe,” tweeted user Jonathan Blum.
“Oh my god, is this man married? If he’s not, where can I submit my application?” user Jennifer Thurman tweeted.
“One crisis, one reporter, SIX LANGUAGES,” tweeted user [email protected]
.@PhilipinDC is a man of many talents! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KImjTNEQLG— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 23, 2022
Since his reporting has been circulating online, Crowther has been featured in several news sites as well as talk shows including The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Meanwhile, according to his website, Crowther is a Washington DC-based TV and radio journalist where he covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs as well as reports on breaking news stories around the world.
Born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, Crowther is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish while excelling in the French, Spanish, and Portuguese languages as well.