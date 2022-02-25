After solid cosmetics, make way for powder formulations

Powdered cosmetics are becoming more and more popular. ― Shutterstock pic

NEW YORK, Feb 25 ― More environmentally-friendly and often “cleaner,” powder cosmetics are taking over bathroom cabinets at pace, and are now available in a wide variety of forms. From facial cleansers to shampoos, shower gels and scrubs, the cosmetics industry has made the powder format its new beauty ally.

You might have heard of cocoa powder, rice powder and even protein powder, but powdered cosmetics were pretty scarce until now. They made a few inroads into beauty kits here and there, but never managed to become a mainstream must-have. But that was before the pandemic changed the beauty habits of people across the globe. In search of more authentic routines, featuring clean and natural formulas, consumers first turned to solid cosmetics before discovering the multiple benefits of powder formats.

Another step towards zero waste beauty

Tested and adopted by do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts, powder cosmetics are characterised by formulations with zero water content, unlike conventional beauty products. This may not seem like a big deal, but water is usually the key ingredient in cleansers, masks, scrubs, shower gels and the likes. So how do you get the same results? Here, it's up to the consumer to add the missing ingredient ― water ― to a powder packed with active ingredients. The first advantage of this is that it lets consumers concoct a texture that's perfectly suited to their needs or skin type ― something that you don't necessarily get with cosmetics pre-formulated for mass use.

Not content with being customisable, powder cosmetics have little or no preservatives, since there is no water, and can be packed with more active ingredients. As a bonus, globe-trotters will appreciate the fact that they don't need to be carried in the airplane hold, or limited to only a few dozen millilitres, since they are not liquids. And, to top it all off, they are more environmentally friendly. Less bulky and heavy, their logistics have less impact on the planet, and they reduce the amount of plastic in our bathrooms. What more could you ask for?

Options from many brands

While not all consumers like the texture of solid cosmetics, powder formats seem to be an ideal alternative to traditional routines. At least, they come pretty close. And virtually all brands seem to have taken the plunge, from niche brands to the biggest luxury houses. This should facilitate the format's development in the months and years to come.

The brands Yanne Wellness, Yodi and Eyden are among those that offer numerous powder cosmetics, from revitalising masks to exfoliating powders to purify the skin, as well as shampoos and facial cleansers. Perlucine, which specialises in cosmetics featuring white oyster shell powder, offers a wide range of products of this type, from shampoo to deodorant, toothpaste and shower gel.

Luxury houses and consumer brands have also started using powder formulations. Dior, for example, has its Hydra Life Time to Glow ― Ultra Fine Exfoliating Powder, and Klorane sells a 3-in-1 Purifying Powder that transforms into a foam on contact with water. Note that other brands, such as 900.care, have chosen in-between offerings, with solid cosmetics that also turn into a liquid on contact with water. This is the case with the brand's shower gels, that can be customized in line with individual tastes and desires. Powdered or solid, cosmetics have well and truly set a transformation in motion, helping consumers shift to zero-waste alternatives. ― ETX Studio