Malaysia’s tech firm Antsomi receives recognition by leading global market researcher Forrester

5.Serm Teck Choon is Antsomi’s co-founder and chief executive officer. ― Picture courtesy of Antsomi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 ― Regional marketing technology company Antsomi has been recognised in leading global market research company Forrester’s latest report.

The report titled, “Now Tech: Customer Data Platforms in Asia Pacific, Q4 2021”, included the company in the automation functionality segment, which described automation-oriented customer data platforms as focusing on the development and execution of customer marketing campaigns.

According to the Forrester report, Antsomi's geographic presence by revenue is in Southeast Asia by 100 per cent, whereby its vertical market focus is in the industries of retail, e-commerce, and media and entertainment.

Antsomi co-founder and chief executive officer Serm Teck Choon said they are thrilled to be recognised in the Now Tech report that focuses on customer data platforms in the Asia Pacific region.

“Antsomi is a start-up that built an enterprise-level solution serving various enterprise clients in the region.

“Such recognition is, in our opinion, an endorsement of the solution we developed.

“We will continually strive to enhance Antsomi CDP 365 with more marketing automation and artificial intelligence-related features for empowering our clients with omnichannel customer experiences.”

Antsomi is a regional marketing technology company that built the first artificial intelligence-enabled CDP native to Southeast Asia.

Its clients include ASUS Singapore, Cycle and Carriage Bintang (Malaysia) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry (Vietnam).

The Forrester Now Tech is designed to help its clients understand, identify, and shortlist the vendors that align with their most critical business technology issues.

The Now Tech report highlighted the value proposition, vendor segments, and individual vendors operating in a maturing marketplace.