A shelter in the UK organised a party on Valentine’s Day in the hopes of getting Luke, which had been staying at the shelter for more than 200 days, adopted. — Picture via www.battersea.org.uk

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A stray dog had to be returned to the shelter after nobody turned up for a Valentine’s Day meet-and-greet party specially organised to help the dog get adopted.

The dog, Luke, was rescued by Battersea Cats and Dogs Kent branch more than six months ago and shelter staff threw a party on Monday in the hopes people would take an interest in the canine.

Unfortunately, nobody came, and Luke is still waiting to find a loving owner to take him on, Daily Mail reported.

Luke is estimated to be about five-years-old and little is known about its past because he was rescued as a stray,

The dog had been staying at the shelter for 206 days so far, which is more than five times longer than the average Battersea rescue, which normally takes about 35 days to rehome a rescue.

Shelter manager Michelle Bevan said it was heart-breaking to know that Luke would continue spending its days at the shelter without anybody to love.

“Despite being a large dog, Luke is really just a big softie and enjoys nothing more than to cuddle up by a radiator with his favourite people and a cuddly toy.”

“We are really hoping that someone will love him for the big lapdog that he truly is and give him the chance to be loved as he deserves,” she said.

Bevan added that Luke loves being around people and will be the happiest as the only pet of the family.

He also loves humans, and can live with teenage children, but dislikes cats.

Battersea is hoping to find a confident owner who has experience dealing with larger, nervous breeds.

As Luke will need to be kept on a leash during his walks, he will need a large garden for some off-leash time at home.

He should be given plenty of time to settle into his new home, however, once he will have gotten to know you, he will be a cuddle and loyal friend.