Chong Wei pens sweet and funny Valentine’s Day message to his ‘superwoman’ wife Mew Choo

Lee and Wong share two children, Kingston, nine, and Terrance, seven. — Picture via Instagram/Lee Chong Wei

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei paid tribute to his wife Datin Wong Mew Choo in a touching Instagram post for Valentine’s Day.

Lee wrote about his wife’s pregnancy journey with the couple’s first child, Kingston.

The badminton athlete called his other half a ‘superwoman’ who did it all on her own.

The sweet post included details of Lee being asked by their obstetrician if he was ready to cut the umbilical cord during the scheduled caesarian delivery.

“I murmured to myself, ‘How dare he look down at me when I cut badminton broken strings so many million times in my life? How hard can it be?’,” he said.

Lee recalls the hilarious moment when he turned to “jelly” and couldn’t cut the cord, saying it was more difficult than playing badminton.

“I can’t even hold a (pair of) scissors yet she can hold a baby so steadily for nine months in her body. Salute,” he wrote.

He also made a tongue-in-cheek comment with a remark:

“She must have loved me a lot. I must be very handsome for her to love me this much.”

He added that he was amazed by his wife’s strength in the delivery room to give birth to their first child.

“I would like to take this chance to tell my wife how much she means to me and my family,” Lee said.

“Without her, there won’t be me and my two boys. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Lee and Wong tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Kingston in April 2013 and a second son Terrance in July 2015.

The father of two ended his post on a light note by sharing that his eldest son was perplexed that Valentine’s Day isn’t a public holiday.

The post received 129,100 likes at the time of writing.