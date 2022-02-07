Thailand’s own Dominic Toretto: Man goes viral online for uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

A man from Thailand has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actor, Vin Diesel. — Pictures courtesy of Facebook and Instagram/อาทิตย์ โมดิฟาย and Vin Diesel

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Thailand has found its own Dominic Toretto, complete with a muscle car, a tight tee and a cross chain necklace.

Social media users were abuzz over a man’s resemblance to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel known for his portrayal of ‘Dom’ from the Fast and Furious franchise.

According to portal Mothership, the man from the Chiang Rai district has been actively posting photos of him dressing up and posing as Dom since 2019.

He even has an old muscle car to complete the look.

He went viral in 2019 after posting a photo of him in similar outfit which has been shared over 70,000 times on Facebook.

The man recently went viral again after sharing a photo of him posing in a car, in an outfit similar to Dom’s in Fast and Furious.

The post garnered over 12,000 likes and has been shared over 6,000 times on Facebook with comments from social media users who were taken by the resemblance.

The man expressed his gratitude to social media users who had shared and liked his posts.

Aside from posing as Dom, he also shared an old photo of him in sunglasses, a nod to the 2004 film, The Chronicles of Riddick, which also starred Diesel.

The man is known to be a long-time Diesel fan with Facebook tribute posts dating all the way back to 2017.