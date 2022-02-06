Malaysian young ‘reporter’ Haziq’s dream comes true after PM accepts interview

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during an interview with Muhammad Haziq Mohd Asyraf, 12, in Alor Setar February 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Feb 6 — Young ‘reporter’ Muhammad Haziq Mohd Asyraf from Bukit Selambau, Sungai Petani, who gained internet fame with his slick reporting style on the discovery of a large python at a public market, has achieved his dream of interviewing the Prime Minister.

The 12-year-old met Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a hotel here today and was given the opportunity to interview the country’s number one leader.

During the interview session, Muhammad Haziq asked several questions to the prime minister, including about his favourite food, daily routine and whether he was familiar with ‘kampung’ cuisine.

The prime minister was also asked about his plans if given the opportunity to lead the country for another 10 years, to which Ismail Sabri replied that he hoped to eradicate poverty and the hardcore poor by 2025.

“The first thing we focus on is to make Malaysia a high-income nation, the second is for us to help the rural community and eradicate poverty so that there are no more poor or hardcore poor by 2025.

“We also want to make our country carbon neutral. So these are all plans for the future for people like you, Haziq,” he said.

After the interview session, Muhammad Haziq, who was accompanied by his mother Nur Shakilla Zainol, 33, and several other family members, told Bernama that he was honoured to have been able to meet and interview the prime minister.

“It was a pleasure to meet the prime minister of Malaysia. It was most certainly a blessing for me.

“I see him as a good, loving and handsome person,” said Muhammad Haziq, who also suffers from thalassemia.

Earlier, Bernama reported that it was Muhammad Haziq’s dream to meet and interview the country’s number one leader, whom he only saw on television and newspapers.

Ismail Sabri is in the state to attend the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Council Meeting and officiate the Kedah Rubber City project in Kuala Nerang, tomorrow.

Muhammad Haziq previously grabbed the attention of netizens through a video of him reporting the discovery of a python in a public market in Bukit Selambau, Sungai Petani.

The video which was uploaded on the ‘Putra Mar’ Facebook page on January 24, has so far received 1.2 million views.

He even caught the attention of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, who gifted him a mobile phone.

He also received a tablet from Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, besides donations of other schooling items from various parties including government agencies and individuals. — Bernama