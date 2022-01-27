AirAsia resumes flights to Phnom Penh, offers exciting deals

An AirAsia plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 20, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — AirAsia has resumed flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, offering flights from RM194 one-way for travel between now and March 23, and other exciting deals to celebrate the resumption.

In a statement today, it said the inaugural service on an Airbus A320 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at 12.40pm yesterday via flight AK 538.

“Fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel to Cambodia must meet the requirements set by the Cambodian government prior to purchasing their flights and upon arrival,” it said.

Guests can secure great value flights and hotel deals of up to 30 per cent off through the ‘SNAP’ icon on the Super App, as well as book their hotels separately under the “Hotels'' icon with savings up to 10 per cent using the promo code AAHOTEL10.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said AirAsia is proud to support this initiative by the Cambodian government and looks forward to launching more flights to the country soon.

“From an operational standpoint, we have extensively prepared to ensure all our guests can travel safely, seamlessly and with peace of mind,” he said.

He also said travellers across Malaysia could also look forward to the inaugural flights for three new domestic routes this week, namely Penang-Sibu (Jan 27), Johor Bahru-Bintulu (Jan 28) and Kota Kinabalu-Kuala Terengganu (Jan 30). — Bernama