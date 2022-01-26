Spanish influencer uses period blood for health, face mask, drawings and fertiliser

Besides drinking her period blood for health, Spanish influencer Jasmine Alicia Carter also uses it as a face mask, for her drawings and also as fertiliser in her garden. — Picture via Instagram/ jasminealiciacarter

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A Spanish influencer has taken to drinking her period blood to improve her health.

Besides for her well-being, Jasmine Alicia Carter also uses it as a face mask, drawing and sprinkling it in the garden as a “natural fertiliser”, New York Post reported.

“We are here because of our vaginas and our blood and women don’t take enough credit for that,” the 30-year-old reportedly said, adding women have historically been “taught to be ashamed of our periods”.

The Barcelona native even theorises that tampons and menstrual pads contain chemicals to “hide our blood and compromise the natural functioning of our periods,” which she claimed are “packed with all the nutrients we need”.

“When I drink my period blood, I will usually squat on the toilet, remove my menstrual cup and take a sip,” said Carter, who has 22,800 Instagram followers and 12,300 followers on TikTok.

“I am so connected to my body that I know exactly how much blood to drink.”

Carter said the amount she drinks sometimes it was just a sip and sometimes it was a whole menstrual cup, because she needed more nutrients that include protein, iron, copper and selenium, as well as antimicrobial properties and even regenerative stem cells.

To get better period blood, Carter said one needs to be healthy.

“Your period blood won’t [be] as good if you are eating junk food every day, for example, because your nutrients will be poor,” Carter explained.

On her experience of using period blood as a face mask, Carter said it felt natural.

“The feeling is very refreshing and cooling on the skin.”