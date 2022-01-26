Cemetery park in Singapore appeals to visitors not to hunt for Pokemon at site

A cemetery park in Singapore has requested visitors to stop hunting for Pokemon there. — Picture via Facebook/ Pokemon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Tired that its grounds had been used to hunt for Pokemon, administrators of the Japanese Cemetery Park in Singapore have put up a sign discouraging the activity.

The Japanese Association of Singapore put up a notice at the cemetery in Hougang telling visitors that the park is a site for those who have departed.

“Please respect them and do not enter the ground for Pokemon Go,” read the notice with the game in red with an underline.

There is also a circle with a cross over the words: “No! Pokemon Go” on top of the notice.

It is unclear if the administrators of the cemetery have requested game developers to remove the park as a Pokestop to stop the nuisance.

According to Coconuts Singapore, the cemetery is a 30,000sqm park that contains close to 1,000 graves of Japanese civilians and soldiers from the early 20th century, as well as the ashes of Japanese soldiers, marines and airmen killed during World War II, and the remains of Japanese war criminals executed at Changi Prison.

It was built in 1891 and was turned into a memorial park in 1987.

Since its launching in 2016, game developers have removed landmarks around the world, such as Hiroshima’s atomic bomb memorial park and Washington’s US Holocaust Memorial Museum, as Pokestops.