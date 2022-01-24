Man in China removed from deputy manager job after clip of him abusing his wife goes viral on social media

A deputy manager has been removed from his job after a clip of him abusing his wife went viral on social media. — Weibo screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A deputy manager from Xi’an, Shaanxi province, lost his job after a video of him beating up his wife went viral on social media last week.

The suspect, Wang Pengfei, beat his wife on her head as she tried to protect their child, Global Times reported.

The woman later took to her social media to reveal that Wang had been physically abusing her since they got married years ago.

In a statement, the Baqiao police branch of Xi’an’s public security department said Wang’s wife lodged a police report on Wednesday over the Tuesday evening incident.

Investigations revealed the couple got into a dispute over family chores.

Police said the woman suffered from soft tissue injuries adding that Wang had been placed under administrative detention for five days and the wife received counselling from the police.

Wang’s employer, Xinsilu Trade Company under the Airport Group, announced Wang’s removal from his position on their official Weibo account.

Social media users criticised Wang’s behaviour with some claiming that he was “humble and gentle” at work.