The ‘liquid bob’ is the hairstyle everyone is asking their hairdresser for

The 'liquid bob' is 'THE' hairstyle of the year 2022. — Picture courtesy of beton studio / Shutterstock via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Jan 20 — We make progress at banishing artificial, highly groomed looks and they come back with a vengeance! After two years of natural curls in the spotlight, 2022 seems to be the year that hairdryers and straighteners are making their comeback. Experts are in agreement that the ‘liquid bob’ will be a major hair trend of the year, reflecting a genuine desire for smooth, ultra-shiny hair — basically the glow up of hair!

After the mixie cut, a combination of the mullet and the pixie cut, the ‘liquid bob’ could quickly become one of the most coveted hairstyles of this year. If you haven’t heard of the term before, it’s a hybrid between ‘liquid hair’ — which has been the rage on red carpets for several months — and the bob or blunt cut. We’re talking about a bob — clearly the cut of the moment — that is so smooth and shiny that it looks like water.

In the same vein as the ‘liquid hair,’ a cascade of long hair that couldn’t be smoother or shinier, as seen on Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, the ‘liquid bob’ requires an excellent straightener, or even better, a high-performing hair dryer that won’t damage your hair as much. And for those hesitant about taking the plunge, keep in mind that a good haircut will benefit your ends.

Sophistication that is (nearly) effortless

Getting up in the morning and not having to worry too much about your hair is a dream for many women. And above all, this bob gives you a neat, sophisticated look, without any effort. Well, almost. Almost. Because this haircut necessitates shiny and soft hair, ultra fluid. Something made possible by having healthy, nourished hair. Therefore masks can help out, as can a good keratin treatment at your favourite hairdresser in order to repair and moisturize your hair, which then becomes easier to straighten, as Glamour magazine explains.

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who have already experimented with this on-trend hairstyle, which could send wavy styles to the background. Be sure, however, to ask for a straight and symmetrical bob, and to be rigorous on the maintenance of this cut — including smoothing — without which you will not get the desired effect. And for that extra touch, opt for an inward blow-dry, which is much more glamorous. — ETX Studio