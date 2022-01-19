Giant hypermarket watch: Maintain good bone health for your family with these deals on Dutch Lady milk, Dugro formula

A six-pack of 200ml Dutch Lady UHT milk is going for RM7.50 while Dugro 3 and 4 (850g) has a promotional price of RM22.90. — Pictures via Dutch Lady, Dugro

*This article is brought to you by Giant.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — Calcium is an important mineral to build and maintain strong bones as well as prevent osteoporosis.

An easy way to achieve your daily calcium intake is by drinking milk which also supplies the body with protein, plus a host of vital nutrients such as phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium and vitamin D.

If you’re running low on milk at home, this week is the perfect time to stock up.

Giant is having a promotion on Dutch Lady UHT Milk (assorted) where a six-pack of 200ml cartons is only RM7.50 compared to the regular price of RM8.90.

It’s a known fact that growing-up formula for children can be a costly expense for Malaysian parents.

With Giant’s price drop campaign, mums and dads can save more than RM4 when they buy Dugro for ages three and four this week.

A pack of 850 grammes for both regular and honey flavour will only set you back RM22.90 instead of the regular RM27.70 price tag.

These amazing deals are part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which means ‘lower prices for longer’ that includes savings on over 460 new products with average savings of up to 20 per cent.

The price drop campaign includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items to help Malaysians stretch their ringgit further amid tough times brought on by Covid-19.

