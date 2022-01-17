Woman cashes in from selling her urine with buyers making ice cream from it

Former professional photographer Kactus Kutie now turns to selling her urine to interested buyers. — Picture via Instagram/ kactus.kutie

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A former professional photographer is now cashing in from selling her urine.

Kactus Kutie, who began making adult cam videos in 2016, told Daily Star she has a steel bladder and some of her peeing videos can go on for as long as 10 minutes.

“My first video was of me peeing by a creek — a very short, very simple video but that was the catalyst for people ordering pee customs from me.”

“I peed in bikinis, my underwear, overalls, trash cans, flower vases, outdoors, and so much more!”

It is unclear where Kutis is based.

Kutie said she sells a 88 millimeters medical cup of urine for £52 (RM297) but gives discounts to customers who want to buy larger volumes.

She claims her customers have a whole host of uses for it, with one person even using it as a “popsicle”.

“I also sell custom videos of me filling the cups if my fans want to see how it was made,” she added.

On her secret for being able to produce so much urine, Kutie said she usually drinks at least two giant cups of tea and one of her reusable cups of water.