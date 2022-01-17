Too busy to queue? This UK writer charges RM114 an hour to help you line up

A London-based writer has revealed that he earns £20 an hour waiting in queue for busy people. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A London-based writer has revealed that he earns £20 (RM114) an hour waiting in queue for busy people.

Freddie Beckitt, 31, who has been doing the work for three years, said sometimes he earns as much as £160 (RM915) a day, The Sun reported.

Beckitt from Fulham, west London, said most of his queuing jobs have been for highly popular and sought-after events such as exhibitions at the V&A and performances at the Apollo — from clients who do not mind paying.

“I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A’s Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-60s.”

“The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great!” he reportedly said.

Beckitt said his clients vary from busy young families to older pensioners.

Sometimes, he waits in the freezing cold during winter, but the summer is his busiest period when big events and exhibitions are on.

“I also do seasonal and Christmas shopping queuing, but big events that people know about in advance, is normally when people think to book me in to save them time,” he said.

Beckitt advertises his services on Taskrabbit, where he also lists pet sitting, packing, moving help, errands and gardening as well to supplement his income.

“Honestly it came about by just stretching around here, there and everywhere, Taskrabbit enables you to list various different odd jobs and clients just select you from the roles you’ve listed.”

“They listed lots of random low-skilled jobs and I saw that it was the easiest job in the world!” he said, adding his charges are capped at £20 an hour.

“It gives me lots of flexibility to earn and fit it with my writing schedule.”