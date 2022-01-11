‘Unboxing by husband’ trend among Muslim newlyweds on TikTok condemned by public, religious departments

The latest social media trend involves a groom removing head accessories from his bride’s tudung to commemorate their nuptials. — TikTok screencaps

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 ― The latest TikTok trend among newlywed Muslim couples is receiving backlash from the public.

‘Unboxing by husband’ or ‘unboxing pengantin’ which translates to ‘unboxing bride’ is an actual thing that involves newlyweds, especially Muslim women in hijab.

The trend sees wedding couples standing in front of the mirror in their bridalwear with the groom removing the bride’s head accessories from her tudung ― all on camera for social media.

It is understood that many take part in the trend to commemorate a happy occasion whilst announcing to viewers that they are legally husband and wife.

But not everyone agrees with brides being ‘unboxed’ by their husbands on grounds that it was against Islamic principles.

“Don’t you feel ashamed recording such videos? A wife’s aurat needs to be looked after by her husband,” one comment read.

“Young newlyweds these days are so easily influenced by inappropriate things for the sake of trends but in actual fact, it embarrasses yourself and your family,” another comment said.

The Perak Islamic Religious Department advised Muslims to stay away from the trend, saying it was compulsory for husbands to protect their wives’ honour.

“The act of ‘unboxing’ is not part of Islamic teaching because it is the beginning of sin and invites slander,” it said in a Facebook post today.

The post was shared by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department.

Muslim preacher Pencetus Ummah (PU) Syed also slammed the trend, describing it as “heresy”.

PU Syed subscribed to the view that a wife is her husband’s belonging and it was haram for husbands to expose their wives’ aurat or intimate parts.

“Our wife is our property, we cannot share their beauty and charm with others, everything belongs to us as a husband.

“We can be young and try new things, but we must obey God’s law and never do such things.

“Don’t take part in nonsense because it doesn’t bring any benefits,” the preacher whose real name is Syed Mohd Bakri Al-Yahya told mStar yesterday.

In a social media context, unboxing typically involves a person, usually an influencer, filming the process of opening a box or original packaging to reveal a consumer product.