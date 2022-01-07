Air fryer recipes are all the rage on TikTok

TikTok user ‘healthysimpleyum’ shares culinary tips and creations for the air fryer. — Picture courtesy of healthysimpleyum / Tiktok

NEW YORK, Jan 7 — If cooking healthier meals is one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2022, this TikTok trend might give you some food for thought. More and more recipes involving air fryers are hitting the Chinese social network. From cookies to sandwiches and even eggs, there seems to be no shortage of original recipes to try.

On TikTok, recipes for dishes made with air fryers are proliferating. The hashtag #AirFryer has even reached 2.3 billion views on the Chinese social network. And that’s not counting the 623.3 million views for the “airfryerrecipes” keyword, which collates recipes concocted with the device, not to mention the #airfry hashtag and its 106.8 million views, and 79.9 million views for “airfryertiktok.”

Visibly adopted by US users on TikTok, air fryers, or oil-free fryers, have found their audience on the platform thanks to their ease of use and original recipes: a perfect combination for the new generation. Forget about long cooking times and complicated recipes. Here, recipes with just a few ingredients are enough to whet users’ appetites. These simple dishes range from breakfast cooked with an air fryer, scoring more than 1.7 million views, to the traditional grilled cheese sandwich — particularly popular in the United States — which has caught the attention of more than 9.2 million users.

While some videos show how to cook an egg, or even a steak, with an air fryer, many internet users are also looking for healthier recipes to make with this kitchen gadget. As well as these clever concoctions, users can find tips and tricks thanks to the #aifryerhack hashtag, which has 56.7 million views. And there are tips for cooking with, as well as for cleaning the fryer.

Food lovers appear to be massively present on TikTok, with more than 226 billion views for the #Food hashtag. Recently, TikTok even enriched the menu of its takeaway platform, TikTok Kitchen, with “pasta chips,” which sees pasta transformed into chips using an air fryer. A sure sign of success. — ETX Studio