What is 'lip blushing'? (VIDEO)

‘Lip blushing’ is the new beauty trend that counts many fans around the world. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Dec 14 — Lips that are well-defined, full and, above all, with colour. These are the traits women want for their lips after having been forced to hide them behind a mask for nearly two years.

But they also say botox is out of the question. So what’s the solution? Semi-permanent cosmetic procedures, including ‘lip blushing,’ are becoming increasingly popular for a more natural look. We tell you all about this new technique which could be one of the main trends of the new year.

What are the latest beauty trends when it comes to lips? They’re the obsession of the moment in the beauty world. Fuller, plumper, perfectly shaped but also naturally pigmented ... a slew of characteristics not easy to achieve together.

After embracing microblading to get a perfectly drawn (and filled) brow line, women seem to be leaning towards ‘lip blushing’ which could help them get the lips they desire.

The phenomenon is such that the Yelp platform places the procedure at the top of its 2022 Beauty Trend Forecast Report, reporting a 130 per cent increase in searches for ‘lip blushing.’ All signs point to the trend continuing to gain ground at the dawn of the new year.

One need look no further than TikTok, the favourite social network of Gen Z and millennials, where hashtags #lipblush and #lipblushing currently count more than 115 million and nearly 55 million views, respectively. The interest is clearly there, but what actually is lip blushing?

Shades of tattoos

If you already know about the microblading trend, a semi-permanent tattooing technique designed to reshape and fill in the brow line, you’ll have no trouble understanding lip blushing. The two processes are almost identical, except that lip blushing is exclusively for the lip zone.

To be precise, it’s about ‘tattooing’ coloured ink — which is chosen with a ‘lip blushing’ expert — onto the lips to give the impression that they are made up 24 hours a day.

But that’s not all, lip blushing also makes lips look better defined and even fuller thanks to the colour being perfectly distributed over the entire mouth. Lip blushing goes beyond lip filler, responding to three of women’s expectations.

And the trend is expected to get even bigger in the coming weeks. Not only does ‘lip blushing’ allow women to avoid turning to botox and other fillers, some of which can be harmful when not performed by trained professionals, but it also offers them the possibility of taking a step back from makeup — as well as avoiding the smears inherent in wearing a mask — right in line with current preoccupations.

And of course the procedure allows women to reduce the time spent in front of the mirror putting on makeup, a factor that should not be underestimated when it comes to making decisions on beauty procedures.

However, there are certain rules to follow in order to get the best results. The lips need to be prepared before the procedure takes place. They must, for example, be perfectly moisturised, to optimise the results.

In addition, the routine during the healing process, which lasts at least five days, must be followed to the letter to avoid any discomfort.

As with any procedure of this type, it is of course advisable to contact a professional — and to avoid buying copycat products on the internet. — ETX Studio