Sunway ranks among Malaysia’s leading sustainable employers and graduates’ preferred choice 

Sunway Group remains among the top employers in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Sunway Group has once again been recognised as one of the best employers in the country.

It recently gained this recognition through its ranking in the Sustainable Employer Index (SEI) by Sustainable Employer Research Centre (SERC) and eight recognitions at Talentbank’s Graduates’ Choice Award (GCA) 2021/2022.

Sunway was ranked the second most sustainable employer out of 100 winners and 930 nominees by SERC, an independent research organisation.

The research organisation observed a rigorous analysis of close to 1,000 companies based on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) preparedness of corporate boards of Malaysia’s largest public listed companies.

Meanwhile, at the Talentbank’s GCA 2021/2022, Sunway obtained the highest number of awards with eight recognitions across various industries in which the Group has a business presence.

As voted by university students nationwide, Sunway business divisions were ranked as preferred employers across Construction, Education (Private Higher Education Institution), Entertainment & Leisure, Facilities Management, Healthcare (Hospital), Hotel, Property Developer and Shopping Mall categories.

Sunway Education Group, Sunway Lagoon Theme Park and Sunway Property & Facilities Management emerged as champions in their respective categories.

Sunway Group employees take part in activities that give back to the community. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Group

Sunway is the only employer to receive eight recognitions out of 49 categories consisting of more than 90 international brands covering a wide spectrum of disciplines.

This included accounting & professional service, automotive, e-commerce, electronics, fast moving consumer goods, government-linked companies, pharmaceutical, retail, tech and telecommunications.

Results were obtained from polling university students over a 12-month period, from September 1 last year to July 31 2021, consisting of 52 per cent female undergraduates and 48 per cent male undergraduates.

GCA is Malaysia’s Most Authoritative Graduate Employer Branding Award organised by Talentbank, the award-winning recruitment, market research, education, and employer branding company.

Results were audited by GCA’s Board of Audit Committees which comprises over 30 career services practitioners representing private and public universities.

Sunway, which is committed to sustainability, has committed US$20 million (RM84.31 million) to-date to establish the Jeffrey Sachs Centre on Sustainable Development (JSC) and the Asia headquarters of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN-SDSN). Both institutions are based at Sunway University.

This UN-SDSN at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur is one of three such global centres, alongside New York City and Paris, that will lead continent-wide sustainability initiatives and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Group also recently established the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health at Sunway University, which aspires to be the first planetary health-oriented university in the world.

The Centre will contribute to the advancement of planetary health through quality education, world-class research and engagement with people across the Asia and Pacific regions who are most vulnerable to the impacts of planetary health challenges.

Sunway Group Chief Human Resources Officer Foo Shiang Wyne said that winning the Graduate Choice Award was a validation of Sunway’s commitment to building a new generation of corporate leaders towards the sustainability of Malaysia’s economy.

“We remain committed to creating better opportunities for Malaysian graduates and co-creating a sustainable future for our country by nurturing talent and fostering innovation and tech-savviness as we undergo a transformation into a sustainability focused and digitally-driven conglomerate.”

These wins follow Sunway’s recent recognition of being the only local and private conglomerate to secure a position in the top 10 most attractive employers for 2021 as rated by Randstad Malaysia and named Malaysia’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte.

“Sustainability and profitability make better business sense as it is proven that they go hand-in-hand,” said Foo.

“Our commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ESG best practices will continue to guide Sunway in all its business decisions and implementation as we keep delivering positive impacts for our economy, the environment and the society.”