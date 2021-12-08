Malay Mail, other local media outlets receive Rotary Malaysia Service Above Self Awards in recognition of their role during Covid-19

Fifteen Malaysian news outlets received the Rotary International Service Above Self Award. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — Malay Mail was one of 15 Malaysian media outlets that received the Service Above Self Award by Rotary District 3300 Malaysia.

The award is Rotary’s highest honour that recognises those who have made life-changing contributions to society.

This year, the international service organisation chose to highlight the media’s role as frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the awards ceremony held in Sunway Resort yesterday, Rotary district governor Datuk Bindi Rajasegaran said the media played a crucial role in bringing life-saving information to the Malaysian public during the recent pandemic.

“The media, in general, is vital as people need to be informed — this information is crucial for them to plan and move forward, and adapt to what lies ahead,” Bindi added.

“The media continued to bring news and timely information to Malaysians all over with media staff mostly working from home when the movement control order was declared.

“Everyone was glued to the media during the most difficult time of the pandemic, eagerly awaiting news and developments.

“The media brought hope and sanity during those crazy, desperate times.”

Rotary called journalists the silent heroes of the pandemic who were committed to bringing news and information despite the risk of contracting Covid-19 to serve the Malaysian public.

The other media outlets recognised by Rotary International were Astro Awani, The Edge, New Straits Times, Malaysiakini, Free Malaysia Today, The Star, Borneo Post, Bernama, Utusan Malaysia, Sin Chew Daily, China Press, Nanyang Siang Pau, Makkal Osai and Malaysia Nanban.