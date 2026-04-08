KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Global appliance brand TEKA is celebrating its 100th anniversary by bringing high art and automotive design into Malaysian kitchens, unveiling two exclusive new collections as part of its centennial milestone.

Under the theme “Designing the Next Chapter,” the brand launched its new luxury ranges, highlighted by a unique collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

“For TEKA, the kitchen is much more than a functional space; it is a canvas where creativity comes to life,” said Stan Fong, Managing Director of TEKA Malaysia.

“We are proud to present the Van Gogh Museum Edition. Each product is not just an appliance; it’s an invitation to bring beauty and inspiration into the heart of the home.”

Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers painting, the Van Gogh Museum Edition blurs the line between art and home appliance.

The collection offers a complete kitchen solution — including ovens, hobs, extractor hoods, and fridges — with each piece meticulously crafted to reflect the timeless beauty of the masterpiece.

Alongside the artistic collection, TEKA also unveiled the Infinity G1 | Edition, a range developed in partnership with famed Italian design house Italdesign Giugiaro, known for its work with luxury automobiles.

Featuring a sleek matte black finish with copper accents inspired by fine jewellery and premium technology, the collection merges Italian design flair with German engineering precision to create a visually harmonious and high-performance kitchen.

“This milestone reflects TEKA’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence,” Fong added.

“The Infinity G1 and Van Gogh Museum Edition exemplify how we are pushing boundaries to make kitchens more intelligent, sustainable, and inspiring.”

To mark the occasion, renowned celebrity chef Datuk Chef Wan was present to showcase the versatility of the new appliances in a live cooking demonstration, highlighting how innovative design can enhance the joy of cooking.