Passengers dumbstruck as woman aboard flight to Atlanta breastfeeds cat

Passengers onboard a flight were left dumbstruck when a woman breastfed her cat. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Passengers onboard a flight to Atlanta, US, were left dumbstruck when a woman started to breastfeed her cat.

The incident reportedly occurred on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta where the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System message read: “Req Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested”.

According to Daily Star, “Req Redcoat meet” means that the pilot had a member of Delta’s Redcoat ground team meet the passenger in question after landing.

The message was shared on Twitter with the caption: “Someone just texted me this... what the actual hell?”

Someone just texted me this what the actual hell? pic.twitter.com/B0ri97fh2D — Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) November 23, 2021

Delta Airline tightened regulations regarding animals onboard after an 84 percent spike in incidents involving emotional support animals.

The majority of these incidents have involved the animals misbehaving.

Small dogs and cats are allowed on Delta flights but must remain in a carrier under the seat in front for the whole flight.

Emotional support animals have been proven to provide relief for people suffering from mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety and depression.