How eating more dark green leafy vegetables could help with migraines

According to a British study, eating more dark green leafy vegetables can help fight chronic migraines. — Oxford/IStock/AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 24 ― To reduce recurrent migraines, British researchers recommend following a nutrient-dense, dark green leafy vegetable-rich, whole food plant-based diet, while cutting down on animal products. And it's a solution that's worth exploring, as 15 per cent of the world's population suffers from this neurological disease.

Faced with migraines, try tucking into dark green leafy vegetables! So suggests a study published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports (BMJ Case Reports). Scientists followed a 60-year-old man who had been suffering from chronic migraines for 12 years. The patient seemed to have tried everything. To try to stop the headaches, he had banished known triggers such as chocolate, caffeine and even nuts from his diet. He also tried yoga and meditation, but to no avail.

A new migraine-free ‘LIFE’

The researchers suggested that the patient should follow the “Low Inflammatory Foods Everyday” diet, known by the acronym LIFE. This is a nutrient-dense, dark green leafy vegetable-rich, whole food plant-based diet. In addition, it calls for a drastic reduction in the consumption of dairy, red meat and starchy foods.

“Within two months, his headache frequency declined from 18 to 24 headache days per month to one, and he discontinued his preventive and abortive migraine medications,” report the researchers. After three months, the patient had no headaches, according to the study. More than seven years later, he is still migraine-free.

“I can't even remember the last time I had a headache,” the patient said. “I am no longer a prisoner in my own body. I have my life back. As a bonus, my asthma improved dramatically since changing my diet, so I no longer take asthma medications. I also was able to get off my cholesterol medication.”

“These results far exceed the goal of migraine treatment with medication, which is to reduce migraine frequency by >50 per cent per month,” the specialists conclude. ― ETX Studio