KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Employer satisfaction with trainees from training institutions under the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) has reached 97.2 per cent, demonstrating that the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates meets industry standards, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the achievement is an important indicator in ensuring that trainees’ skills align with labour market needs and competitive wage structures.

“The satisfaction rate reflects the effectiveness of strategic collaboration between the government and the private sector in developing structured training content,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai) on the ministry’s strategy to strengthen cooperation with training institutions and the private sector to ensure wage increases are in line with the Progressive Wage Policy and commensurate with the improved skills of the local workforce.

Khairul Firdaus said Kesuma is implementing seven key strategies to create a value chain that links skills, productivity and wages to increase household income growth sustainably.

He said these include strengthening demand-driven training and establishing 18 industry-led MyMAHIR Future Skills Talent Councils.

“Strategic collaboration between training institutions and the private sector is among Kesuma’s most important approaches to ensure wage increases occur progressively,” he said. — Bernama