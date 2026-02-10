KUALA BERANG, Feb 10 — Three Tabung Haji (TH) officers at the Kuala Berang branch, near Hulu Terengganu, have saved an elderly customer from losing RM200,000, thanks to their quick thinking and vigilance.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the 71-year-old visited the branch on Dec 7 last year to transfer money from his TH account to a conventional bank account.

He said an auxiliary police officer on duty noticed the man was trembling and visibly frightened during the transaction, adding that the counter staff, who also detected his condition, informed the branch manager.

“Further checks revealed that the transaction was being carried out at the instruction of an individual posing as a police officer,” he said in a statement today.

Sharudin said that based on the information, TH took swift action by temporarily freezing the elderly man’s account.

He said the TH staff’s alertness and professionalism prevented the customer from losing his entire life savings.

“Today, the police presented certificates of appreciation to three TH Kuala Berang branch staff, Mohd Faaiz Mat, Normaiziah Abdul Rahma and Mohd Rusyidi Che Mohd Rawawi, in recognition of their efforts.

“Their fast intervention not only protected the public from a scam but also showcased their integrity and dedication as front-line Tabung Haji staff,” he added. — Bernama