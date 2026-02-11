MELAKA, Feb 11 — A car driver who was involved in a six-vehicle crash at the Padang Jambu traffic light junction here yesterday has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order for the 35-year-old male suspect was issued by Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani to allow the police to conduct investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Motorcyclist Mohd Shahrol Anuar Md Roby, 44, was killed and four others were injured in the 2 pm incident.

The driver of a Perodua Myvi travelling from Melaka town towards Bukit Beruang is believed to have dozed off, causing his vehicle to enter the opposite lane and crash into two cars and three motorcycles stopped at the traffic light junction.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said Mohd Shahrol Anuar was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries to his head, face, body and arms. — Bernama