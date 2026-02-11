GEORGE TOWN, Feb 11 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has dismissed allegations that he had removed former councillor Ng Yee Siang from the list of councillors appointed under Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) for 2026.

Chow said the claims, made by Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, were false, unfounded, misleading and intended to incite dissatisfaction against him.

“I am shocked by the statement made by the Member of Parliament for Bagan, Lim Guan Eng, and media reports regarding the issue of the ‘appointment’ of Ng Yee Siang as a councillor for the year 2026,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said under the Local Government Act 1976, the State Authority is empowered to appoint councillors, and that the Penang state government had received nominations from various parties for both local authorities for the 2026 term.

“The Penang State Democratic Action Party (DAP) submitted a list of nominations via a letter dated 15 December 2025 signed by the State DAP Secretary, Lim Hui Ying,” he said.

He clarified that the list nominated 10 individuals for consideration to be appointed as MBSP councillors and Ng’s name was not in the list.

“Following a review by the local government division under the state secretary’s office, which is responsible for the process of appointing local authority councillors, it is confirmed that Penang DAP did not nominate the name of Ng Yee Siang as a councillor for any of the city councils,” he said.

Chow said the Penang state exco agreed on December 17, 2025 to endorse the appointments as presented in the list prepared by the state secretary’s office.

“It is clear that the list of candidates considered and agreed upon for appointment did not include Ng, as he was not nominated by Penang DAP,” he said.

He said the relevant documents and official records confirmed this matter so it clearly proved that allegations by Lim that Ng was removed from the list by the Penang chief minister are inaccurate, unfounded and misleading.

The allegations have the potential to create negative perceptions and dissatisfaction towards the chief minister, he added.